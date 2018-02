Firefighters battled a massive house fire in Allen Thursday. The fire started at about 2:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Thornbury Lane, southwest of Sam Rayburn Tollway and North Central Expressway, just north of Stacy Road. (Published Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018)

The fire started at about 2:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Thornbury Lane, southwest of Sam Rayburn Tollway and North Central Expressway, just north of Stacy Road.

Smoke from the fire was visible from the highway.



Officials have not confirmed whether there are any injuries.



The cause of the fire is under investigation.

