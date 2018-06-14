Firefighters Contain Massive Grass Fire in Corsicana

Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

Multiple fire departments have mostly contained a large grass fire in Navarro County.



More than 75 acres near the Corsicana A‏irport caught fire at this time Thursday afternoon, according to the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management.



Several volunteer fire departments, as well as Corsicana firefighters are still on the scene to extinguish hot spots.



No evacuations have been issued. The cause of the fire is unknown.



