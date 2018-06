Firefighters battled a large house fire at a home in Highland Village on Saturday morning.

The home is located on the western shore of Lewisville Lake on Lake Creek Drive.

Numerous people saw the fire from different areas of the lake. Thick black smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of the two story home.

Firefighters Battle Large Fire in Highland Village

(Published 19 minutes ago)

It is not known how the fire started or if there was anyone home at the time of the fire.