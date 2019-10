Firefighters are battling large flames at a Dallas restaurant.

The fire started just after 10 a.m. Tuesday at Red Lobster on Technology Boulevard, off Northwest Highway.

Flames can be seen shooting our from the top of the restaurant.

There's no word yet if anyone has been injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

