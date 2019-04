Firefighters are trying to extinguish a three-alarm fire in far north Dallas.

The fire started at about 10:30 Wednesday morning at the Camden Apartments in the 4200 block of Trinity Mills Road.

Thick, white smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of one of the buildings.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

