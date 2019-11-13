Firefighters Battle Large Blaze Near Deep Ellum - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Firefighters Battle Large Blaze Near Deep Ellum

Published 6 minutes ago

    Dallas firefighters are battling a blaze south of Interstate 30 near Deep Ellum.

    The fire is in the 1800 block of Chestnut Street.

    NBC 5 has reached out to Dallas Fire-Rescue and is awaiting further information.

    This is a developing story, check back for updates.

