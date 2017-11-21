Firefighters Battle House Fire in Dallas Tuesday

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews battled a fire in a home on the city's northeast side Tuesday morning. (Published 14 minutes ago)

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews battled a fire in a home on the city's northeast side Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called at about 9 a.m. to the 9900 block of Angora Street, where a home was reportedly consumed in flames.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed several fire crews extinguishing hot spots in the heavily-damaged home.

One man appeared to escape the fire along with his dog. The pair sat together on the front yard as firefighters continued to work.



A Dallas fire spokesman said no one was hurt.

No further information was released.

