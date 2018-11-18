Firefighters Battle Blaze at Dallas Apartments

Roughly 50 firefighters spent nearly two hours battling an apartment fire in southeast Dallas Sunday evening.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said it received the call at 5:19 p.m. for the fire in the 8000 block of Chariot Drive.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames shooting through the roof of a two-story apartment building and called for more manpower, DFR said.

DFR said the building had 28 apartments in it, but it did not know how many residents would be displaced due to the fire.

The American Red Cross was called to assist with residents' needs.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire has not been determined.