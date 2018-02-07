A woman smoking while using oxygen was severely injured Wednesday when fire erupted around her and spread through six residences of her Hurst apartment building, fire officials say. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018)

The fire was reported at about 1:50 p.m. at the Hidden Oaks Apartments on the 100 block of Harmon, near Harmon and Hurst Boulevard.



Hurst fire officials said Wednesday afternoon that the 72-year-old woman was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas after being burned over 40 percent of her body.

The other injured person was in the same apartment as the injured woman and suffered minor burns on her hands and leg while trying to put out the fire on her roommate.



The fire spread through six of the residences in the two-story building, displacing 10 people and injuring another.

Families displaced by the fire are receiving assistance from the Red Cross. Meanwhile, Hurst officials are working to help restore electric and gas service to the building.



