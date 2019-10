Firefighters are battling a blaze encompassing dozens of acres in Aledo, according to the city's fire department.

More than 80 acres are burning near the 300 block of Queen Street, Aledo fire officials said.

The Aledo Fire Department is getting help from firefighters from Fort Worth and Benbrook.

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, no evacuations were order and no injures were reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.