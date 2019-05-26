Firefighters Battle 3-Alarm Fire in East Dallas Sunday Morning - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Firefighters Battle 3-Alarm Fire in East Dallas Sunday Morning

By Catherine Park

Published 28 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    Dallas firefighters had a busy Sunday morning fighting a 3-alarm apartment fire in east Dallas.

    According to Dallas fire, at 2:50 a.m., units were dispatched to a fire at the Buena Vista Apartments located on 13350 Esperanza Road.

    When they arrived, firefighters saw flames coming from the second and third floors of the building. All residents made it out safely as crews worked to control the fire.

    Between 60-70 firefighters were called to the scene. Two residents were taken to the local hospital for minor injuries they sustained as they were evacuating the burning building, but they are expected to be okay.

    The American Red Cross was called out to assist residents who were displaced and the cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

