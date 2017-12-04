Firefighter Wounded Battling Pleasant Grove House Fire

A Dallas firefighter was injured while battling a fire inside a Pleasant Grove home early Monday morning.

Firefighters were called at about 3:30 a.m. to a home in the 500 block of Noemi Avenue where a house was engulfed in flames.

One firefighter became overheated and slightly burned, officials said. He was taken to Parkland Hospital to be treated.

It was not immediately clear whether there was anyone inside the home at the time of the fire. Investigators noted children's toys were seen in one of the front rooms.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.