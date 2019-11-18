Monday, fired Fort Worth police chief Joel Fitzgerald will be in a Dallas courtroom in his quest to be reinstated.

Fitzgerald, who was fired in May 2019 is suing the city of Fort Worth. There has been a restraining order in place prohibiting the city from hiring a permanent chief. That injunction expires this week.

"The issue presented is whether the city should be enjoined from hiring a permanent police chief pending the conclusion of the litigation," Fitzgerald’s attorney, Stephen Kennedy, said.

Kennedy says "there is a very long list of witnesses who have been subpoenaed," including Mayor Betsy Price, Jay Chapa, City Manager David Cooke and Interim Police Chief Ed Kraus.

Ex-FWPD Chief Says He Was Fired for Investigating City Hall

Former Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said Sunday he’s a whistleblower who was fired within hours of meeting with the FBI about city hall corruption. (Published Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019)

Fitzgerald said he was fired when he started an investigation into city corruption. The city maintains he was fired for an "increasing lack of good judgment."