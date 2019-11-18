Fired Attorney Returns to Workplace With Weapon, Police Say

Police arrested a Denton attorney Friday after they say she brought a weapon to the law office where she'd recently been fired.

Denton police said witnesses told them Petrina Thompson returned to the law office, in the 400 block of S. Carroll Boulevard, Friday with a gun and fired one round.

Police said they had not confirmed a shot was fired, but did find the weapon, which was jammed.

Thompson fled the scene, but was arrested minutes later, police said.

She was booked into the Denton City Jail Friday and later moved to the Denton County Jail, where she is held on $150,000 bond and faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.