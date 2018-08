Fire crews are working to put out a fire that broke out Monday morning in northwest Justin, officials said. (Published 3 hours ago)

Fire in Northwest Justin in Denton County

Fire crews are working to put out a fire that broke out Monday morning in northwest Justin, officials said.

It happened near Burnett and Sherman roads.

One person was trying to put out the fire and was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion, officials said.

Farm equipment caught fire and there were no injuries to livestock. One barn is threatened and may have minor damage.

No evacuations have been ordered.

No other information was available.