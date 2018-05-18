Another Molotov Cocktail Fire at Hulen Mall in Fort Worth Friday, Suspect in Custody - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Another Molotov Cocktail Fire at Hulen Mall in Fort Worth Friday, Suspect in Custody

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Officials say a suspect is in custody after lighting a Molotov cocktail, which started a fire inside Sears department store at Hulen Mall.

    The fire started in the women's shoe department at about 10:30 a.m. Friday, officials said.

    The fire was quickly extinguished.

    Fort Worth Fire officials say the individual who's in custody is believed to be a suspect in last week's arson at Hulen Mall, where someone threw two lit Molotov cocktails into two department stores.

    The mall is currently closed to the public while law enforcement crews perform a security sweep of the area.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

