Fire at Fort Worth Zoo Contained, No Animals Hurt

Fort Worth fire officials said a fire at the Fort Worth Zoo Thursday night was contained to a snack bar. No animals were hurt. (Published 2 hours ago)

Fort Worth fire officials said a fire at the Fort Worth Zoo Thursday night was contained to a snack bar. No animals were hurt.

Security guards at the zoo first noticed the fire and called 911 just after 8 p.m.

Once firefighters arrived, they found the building fully engulfed in flames and decided to go into defensive mode, which means they did not enter the building and only fought the fire from the exterior.

The building is estimated to be about 1,500 square feet in size.

Do Not Eat Any Romaine Lettuce: Health Officials

Health officials in the U.S. and Canada are urging people to stay away from all romaine lettuce and products after 32 people in 11 states were sickened by an E. coli outbreak. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018)

Mike Drivdahl, the public information officer for the fire department said the location of the building proved to be the most difficult task, since the building was about 500 to 700 feet past the main entrance.

Due to the building's location, additional manpower was requested to help haul fire hoses back to the fire.

Officials with the Fort Worth Zoo said no animals were harmed in the fire.

No one was inside the building, since the zoo was closed at the time.

Fire crews are still investigating what sparked the fire.