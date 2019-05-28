Massive Fire at Ambassador Hotel in Dallas

More than 100 firefighters responded to a fire at the Ambassador Hotel near downtown Dallas Tuesday morning.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded about 1:30 a.m. to the hotel at 1312 South Ervay Street. The five-story building was engulfed and firefighters shifted to a defensive position.

Multiple ladder pipes, engine master streams and ground lines are being used to extinguish the building, which has sustained multiple collapses, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

The cause of the fire has been undetermined. No injuries have been reported. No other information was available.