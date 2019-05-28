Massive Fire at Ambassador Hotel in Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Massive Fire at Ambassador Hotel in Dallas

Published 5 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Massive Fire at Ambassador Hotel in Dallas

    More than 100 firefighters responded to a fire at the Ambassador Hotel near downtown Dallas Tuesday morning.

    Dallas Fire-Rescue responded about 1:30 a.m. to the hotel at 1312 South Ervay Street. The five-story building was engulfed and firefighters shifted to a defensive position.

    Multiple ladder pipes, engine master streams and ground lines are being used to extinguish the building, which has sustained multiple collapses, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

    The cause of the fire has been undetermined. No injuries have been reported. No other information was available.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices