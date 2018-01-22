Fire Vortex in Parker County Wildfire: What Causes It?

NBC 5 Meteorologist Rick Mitchell describes a fire vortex, which was visible during the massive Parker County wildfires on Monday. (Published Monday, Jan. 22, 2018)

Several grass fires burned parts of North Texas Monday. A combination of low humidity, dormant vegetation and strong winds were to blame for the fires.

Texas Sky Ranger captured the leading edge of one of the fires, which included a fire vortex that resembled a tornado of fire.

This vortex is caused by rapidly rising air that has been super-heated by the fire. As the air rises, it draws the flames briefly higher.

The rotation of the flames is a function of the rising air combined with gusty winds.

The whole thing lasts only a few seconds. Other than looking like a tornado of fire, the fire vortex shares very little in common with actual tornadoes.

Raw Video: Parker County Brush Fire Prompts Evacuations