Three firefighters were injured after their fire truck rolled over in Fort Worth, officials said.

It happened near Handley Ederville and Randol Mill roads at about noon on Monday.



The fire engine was involved in a crash with other vehicle while en route to a structure fire, according to a tweet from the FWFD.

Three firefighters have minor injuries. Another firefighter and the driver of the other vehicle weren't injured.



The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

