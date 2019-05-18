Fire: Three Children Burned After Gas Can Explodes

Three children were transported to the hospital with burns after an explosion Friday night.

According to Wylie Fire Department, three children were playing with matches in their backyard when an explosion set off, possibly due to a gas can.

Wylie fire responded to the explosion on the 1700 block of Mapleleaf where they found three children, ages between six to eight years old, who had been burned.

Crews were told that a gas can had exploded and caught fire, burning the children.

Out on a Limb: Bear Hides Out From Cops in Mass. Tree

Watch as a large black bear hides out in a tree in Arlington, Massachusetts, as authorities looked to remove it from the neighborhood. (Published Friday, May 17, 2019)

They had varying degrees of burns and were all transported to the hospital in serious condition.