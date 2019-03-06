A fire has destroyed at least eight homes in Fort Worth as a blaze tore through an apartment complex early Wednesday morning, officials said. One of the homes was a Fort Worth firefighters. (Published 59 minutes ago)

A fire has destroyed at least eight homes in Fort Worth as a blaze tore through an apartment complex early Wednesday morning, officials said. One of the homes belonged to a Fort Worth firefighter.

Firefighters responded about 2:15 a.m. to the Southern Oaks Apartments at 5028 Lincoln Oaks Dr near S. Hulen Street, officials said.

Residents were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates.