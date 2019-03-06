Fire Tears Through 8 Fort Worth Apartment Units, Including Firefighter's Home - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Fire Tears Through 8 Fort Worth Apartment Units, Including Firefighter's Home

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 58 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Raw: Fire Tears Through 8 Fort Worth Apartment Units

    A fire has destroyed at least eight homes in Fort Worth as a blaze tore through an apartment complex early Wednesday morning, officials said. One of the homes was a Fort Worth firefighters. (Published 59 minutes ago)

    A fire has destroyed at least eight homes in Fort Worth as a blaze tore through an apartment complex early Wednesday morning, officials said. One of the homes belonged to a Fort Worth firefighter.

    Firefighters responded about 2:15 a.m. to the Southern Oaks Apartments at 5028 Lincoln Oaks Dr near S. Hulen Street, officials said.

    Residents were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

    Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

    No other information was available.

    Check back for updates.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices