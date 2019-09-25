Fire Sparks Explosions at Caddo Mills Airport: Officials

Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

Crews are responding to a fire that caused small explosions at a building in Hunt County Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Caddo Mills Municipal Airport located on Farm-to-Market 1565, according to a spokesman with the Hunt County Emergency Management office.

The fire started in a building at the airport and sparked a chain reaction of explosions. No injuries have been reported.

Kathryn Griffis Elementary School has been evacuated due to its proximity to the airport.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.