An adult and two children were displaced after a fire ripped through a house Saturday morning.

According to Fort Worth fire, at about 2:45 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a home on the 1500 block of McKenzie St.

When they arrived, they saw heavy fire coming from the 2-story house. No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

Fire did confirm that one adult and two children were displaced by the fire and the cause is still unknown at this time.

