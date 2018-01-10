Fire Reported at Greenville Avenue High-Rise Office Tower

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were called to a small fire Wednesday evening at a Greenville Avenue high-rise office building.

The fire was reported at about 5 p.m. at a building on the 4900 block of Greenville, just south of Lovers Lane near U.S. Highway 75.

There is no word on the extent of the fire or whether anyone is injured.

The large fire department response has several lanes of Greenville Avenue blocked, causing some traffic delays in the area.



