The Sheraton high-rise hotel in downtown Dallas was evacuated Friday morning after a fire ignited inside an elevator shaft, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

Firefighters were called to the 400 block of Olive Street after 10 a.m.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed people leaving the building and onto the streets surrounding the high-rise.

No further information was released.

Check back for the latest at this developing story. As details unfold, elements may change.