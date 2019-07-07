Investigators suspect lightning caused a house fire in east Fort Worth Saturday evening.

According to Fort Worth fire, at 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, crews were dispatched to a fire on the 8900 block of Waterchase Circle. When they arrived, they found a three-story home showing flames from the roof.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the attack on the third floor of the home, however, the roof and top floor sustained major damage.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no firefighters were injured.

The official cause is still under investigation.