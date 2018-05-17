Fire Officials Find Dynamite Inside Shed Behind Collin County Home - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Fire Officials Find Dynamite Inside Shed Behind Collin County Home

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

    Officials Detonate Explosives in Collin County Field

    Officials found dynamite inside a shed behind a house in Melissa in Collin County Thursday afternoon. The dynamite was transported to a nearby wooded area and was detonated. (Published 40 minutes ago)

    Fire officials found dynamite inside a shed behind a house in Melissa in Collin County Thursday afternoon.

    Members of the Plano Bomb Squad and Collin County Sheriff's officials arrived at the scene of the home located in the 100 block of Covey Lane at about 1:30 p.m.

    The dynamite was transported to a nearby wooded area and was detonated.

    Five houses near the area were evacuated.

    It is unclear where the dynamite came from or how it ended up in the shed.

