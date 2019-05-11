Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire to erupt in a West Dallas home twice within a few hours.

According to Dallas fire, at 10:37 p.m. on Friday, firefighters were dispatched to a home located on 110 South Navy Avenue.

When they arrived, the found a large two-story home with flames coming from the first floor kitchen. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the kitchen and extinguished the flames.

A few hours later at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, firefighters were dispatched, yet again, to the same house for a fire with much larger flames extending from the kitchen and reaching some of the rooms on the second floor.

Crews fought the flames for nearly an hour before declaring the fire completely extinguished.

Although the home does have one resident, no one was present during either one of the fires and no injuries were reported.

Investigators are still working to find out what caused the fires at this time.