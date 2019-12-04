Fire Destroys Northeast Dallas Condo Building Overnight

No one was hurt when a large fire destroyed a Dallas condominium building early Wednesday morning, firefighters say. (Published Dec. 4, 2019)

No one was hurt when a large fire destroyed a Northeast Dallas condominium building early Wednesday morning, firefighters say.

A Dallas Fire-Rescue news release said crews were first called about 12:55 a.m. to the Sable Ridge Condominiums located in the 6100 block of Abrams Road, near Northwest Highway.

All residents had safely evacuated the 3-story building by the time first responders arrived, DFR said, allowing crews to focus on suppressing the fire and keeping it from spreading. Firefighters then discovered the flames had spread deeper into the building, prompting the call for the help of additional firefighters, DFR said.

Approximately 80 to 90 firefighters responded to the fire, using hoses and ladder pipes to pour water onto the building, DFR said.

Most of the 30 homes in the building will be uninhabitable due to a combination of fire, smoke and water damage.

DFR said it was not immediately clear how many residents were forced from their homes. The American Red Cross was at the scene helping those affected.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, DFR said.

The same condominium complex was the scene of a major fire in January 2018. No one was hurt in that incident.