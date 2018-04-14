Fire Destroys Apartment Leasing Office, Again

For the second time in 5-months, the leasing office at the Asante Apartments has caught fire and been destroyed. (Published 7 minutes ago)

Dallas Fire-Rescue is still investigating the cause of this latest fire but some residents and property managers worry tension over crime and efforts to improve the property may have motivated someone to start the fire.

“What people don’t understand is by burning down the office, it changes nothing,” said resident Nicole G.

In the last few months, property managers said dozens have been evicted for not paying rent as they raised their standards to live at the property.

“It’s actually going to be better for them, a better place to call home,” said Assistant Manager Darla Salgado.

No one was hurt in the fire, which started just before six Saturday morning. The fire that destroyed the leasing office in December was ruled accidental.