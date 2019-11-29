Fire Destroys East Dallas Apartments on Thanksgiving Night

Several people were forced from their homes Thanksgiving night when a fire engulfed an apartment building in East Dallas, firefighters say. (Published 41 minutes ago)

A Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman said the fire was reported about 6:40 p.m. at the Solaras Apartments on Forest Lane. First responders found flames coming through the roof, prompting calls for backup.

It took between 70 to 80 firefighters and nearly three hours to extinguish the flames, DFR said.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to help those affected by the fire. DFR did not provide a number of people affected or the number of apartments damaged in the fire.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, DFR said.