It took dozens of firefighters to take down a large fire at an abandoned school in Pleasant Grove early Tuesday morning, authorities said. (Published 6 minutes ago)

It took dozens of firefighters to take down a large fire at an abandoned school in Pleasant Grove early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

According to Jason Evans, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman, first responders were called to a vacant building behind the Faith Kingdom Church of God in Christ in the 6900 block of Lake June Road shortly after 2 a.m.

The building was the original site of Dallas Christian Academy, dating back to the 1960s, which long-since relocated to Mesquite.



Flames were seen shooting from the roof of the building as the first crews arrived, Evans said. He said the fire was so intense that firefighters held back from attempting to save the building.

Colorado Man Charged With Five Counts of Murder in Deaths of Wife and Daughters

Christopher Lee Watts was charged with five counts of murder Monday for the deaths of his wife Shanann Watts and their two daughters Bella and Celeste. Watts had initially pleaded publicly that his wife and daughters had gone missing. Their bodies were discovered on the property of the oil and natural gas company Watts worked for. The D.A. said that it's "too early" to discuss whether prosecutors would seek the death penalty. (Published Monday, Aug. 20, 2018)

About 80 firefighters and support personnel were called to the scene, Evans said. The flames were extinguished after a couple hours.

According to the Deputy Fire Chief on the scene, firefighters found evidence of a significant homeless encampment inside of the boarded up building. His crews were confident that no one was still inside by the time they arrived and completed their primary search of the building. They were unable to do a secondary — and more thorough — search of the building because of the significant amount of damage done to the structure.



Investigators were looking into what sparked the fire.

No one was hurt.

NBC 5's Ben Russell contributed to this report.