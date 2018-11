Denton firefighters are currently working to extinguish a large fire inside the Kelly Saw & Tools Company on Shady Oaks Drive, Monday, November 19, 2018.

Denton firefighters are currently working to extinguish a large fire inside the Kelly Saw & Tools Company.

The fire started around 6 p.m. Monday at the company in the 1700 block of Shady Oaks Drive.

Officials with the fire department say the fire is contained to one building, but so far they have not been able to get inside the building.

Firefighters say no one has been hurt in the fire.

