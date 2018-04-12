Fire Damages Grapevine Community Clinic Building

According to a post on GRACE Grapevine's Facebook page, the fire started in the teaching kitchen are of the clinic and spread to the exam rooms, medication storage and treatment facilities. (Published April 12, 2018)

Firefighters are investigating what sparked a fire inside the GRACE Grapevine community clinic Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called to initial reports of a smoke smell in the 800 block of East Texas Street at about 10 p.m. Nothing was found, so firefighters began a search around the area.

Minutes later crews found the fire burning on East Walnut Street in clinic's waiting room.

According to a post on the organization's Facebook page, the fire started in the teaching kitchen are of the clinic and spread to the exam rooms, medication storage and treatment facilities. No staff or volunteers were in the building at the time of the fire, the post read.

No one was hurt.

GRACE coordinates efforts from churches, businesses and individuals donating food, clothing, monetary donations, and professional services to Grapevine, Colleyville, and Southlake residents, as well as homeless and transient families in need.



GRACE Grapevine is accepting donations on its Facebook page. Click HERE for more information.

