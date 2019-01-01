Fire Crews Responding to Dallas Apartment Fire

Dallas Fire-Rescue is responding to an apartment fire in Northwest Dallas. No injuries have been reported.

The fire at a two-story apartment started about 10:24 a.m. at the Spanish Creek Apartments in the 9800 block of Harwell Drive.

Crews found smoke in the attic. The smoke quickly turned to flames that were coming through the roof. About 45 to 50 firefighters are continuing to fight the flames.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

The American Red Cross was notified to render aid.

No other information is currently available.