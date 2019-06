A thrift store in Lewisville was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning. (Published 24 minutes ago)

The fire was reported just before 6 a.m. at Thrift World, located in the 1300 block of West Main Street.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed ladder trucks shooting water into the rear of the building. A large portion of the roof had collapsed.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries.

