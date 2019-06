Fort Worth fire is investigating a fire that erupted at a club late Sunday night.

According to crews at the scene, firefighters were dispatched to the 6300 block of S. Freeway in Fort Worth for a fire at the MaKumba Club and Grill at 10:38 p.m.

The front wall of the building collapsed during the fire and there is extensive damage to the front and front end of the building.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time

