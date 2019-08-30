Finding the Perfect Fall Fashion Trends for the Texas Heat

How do you shop for fall in Texas when it still feels like summer?! We talked to Victoria Snee, Chief Marketing Officer at Highland Park Village in Dallas to get some ideas. (Published 33 minutes ago)

Back to School and Labor Day Weekend signal an unofficial start to fall and signals sales on clothes. In Texas, fall doesn’t really feel like fall. The normal high Sept. 1 is 93 degrees. By Sept. 30 the normal high is 83 degrees, but we have seen triple digit temperatures into early October.

How do you shop for fall in Texas when it still feels like summer?! We talked to Victoria Snee, Chief Marketing Officer at Highland Park Village in Dallas to get some ideas. We stopped by FRAME for women's fashion and James Perse for men's fashion.

Left: Accessorize yourself in fall tones with a cognac suede tote or a mini matching purse. Right: White sneakers are easy to wear on a fall day.

Photo credit: NBC 5/Eline de Bruijn

Women

Peep-toe booties are a great shoe that look great for the fall, but also keep your feet cool.

A leather jacket can be dressed up or dressed down, but drape it over your shoulders to not get too hot.

Breezy tops made with a lightweight material help you feel fresh.

Men

A cashmere cardigan with makes you look fall, but keep cool by tying it around your shoulders.

Lightweight chino pants are a great fall pant.

A lightweight jacket is fashion-forward for cooler nights.