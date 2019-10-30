The gallery is meant for anyone, from the Instagram-savvy Millennial to parents and their children for a fun photoshoot.
Currently on display is Halloween themed displays with ghosts, a cauldron and huge lollipops.
The gallery is called "Museum of Memories" because it plays on nostalgia. One room focuses on Saturday morning cartoons with a big bowl of cereal and larger-than-life carton of milk. Another room represents recess. One represents a teenage girl with hot pink fuzzy pens, a giant diary and a lava lamp.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $25 for kids.