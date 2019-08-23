Finally! There's Rain in the Forecast Today

We all know it's been hot in North Texas lately, so how accurate the forecasts from Meteorologist Grant Johnston have been? We find out with a fun game of darts. (Published 2 hours ago)

The heat continues in North Texas with more humidity, but a weak boundary will help to generate scattered showers and storms Friday afternoon.

The highest chance of rain will be northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. It won’t be a washout and not everyone will see rain, but you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy.

It’s been a dry August so far with only 0.72 inches of rain recorded at DFW Airport after a wet May and June. The airport had a surplus of 3.25 inches in May after picking up 8.15 inches and a surplus of .34 inches in June after picking up 4.13 inches of rainfall. The month of July had a deficit of 1.38 inches and now August is running a rainfall deficit of 0.51 inches.

August is typically DFW Airport's driest month. Rainfall has been below average since July. The latest drought monitor shows much of the region experiencing abnormally dry conditions, but off to the West and Northwest, moderate to severe drought conditions are expanding.

But, rain and storms are back in the forecast for part of the weekend. Although not everyone will see rain Friday and Saturday, a few storms that develop may produce gusty winds and heavy rain.

Widespread severe weather is not expected, but brief heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning will be possible Saturday afternoon and evening.

Oppressive heat and humidity returns Monday with highs reaching about 100 degrees. More significant cooling is expected by the end of next week.

Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

Hot Car Safety According to the National Safety Council, if it's 95 degrees outside the internal temperature of a car could climb to 129 degrees in 30 minutes. After just 10 minutes, temperatures inside could reach 114 degrees. A child's body temperature heats up three to five times faster than an adult and heatstroke can begin when a person's core body temperature reaches 104 degrees. A core temperature of 107 degrees is lethal, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.