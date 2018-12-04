Final Push to Return Gifts for Adopted Salvation Army Angels - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Final Push to Return Gifts for Adopted Salvation Army Angels

Published 38 minutes ago

    All Dressed in White
    NBC 5 News
    Salvation Army Angel Tree (File Photo)

    The Salvation Army is urging everyone who adopted an angel from the Angel Tree program this year, to get the gifts for your angel returned as soon as possible.

    Officials with the Salvation Army said Tuesday morning that there are still over 14,000 angels that have been adopted, but the gifts have not yet been returned.

    The last day to return the gifts for the angels is Friday, December 7. If you adopted an angel, you are ask to return the gifts to the same location where you made the adoption.

    The Salvation Army hopes to collect over 250,000 donated Christmas gifts for local recipients in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, Denton and Ellis counties.

    The Salvation Army Angel Tree

    Nov. 2 - Dec. 7

    NorthPark Center

    Galleria Dallas

    The Shops at Willow Bend

    Town East

    Grapevine Mills

    Golden Triangle Mall

    The Parks at Arlington

    Northeast Mall

    Hulen Mall

    Ridgmar Mall

    www.salvationarmydfw.org

