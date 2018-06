Max Glauben, a Holocaust survivor, shares his feelings about being part of the hologram display at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum. (Published 28 minutes ago)

The final phase of construction of the new Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum is now underway in the West End of Downtown Dallas.

Renderings Released for Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

Animated renderings were released for the new Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum. (Published 35 minutes ago)

This morning, Holocaust survivors, and survivors of other genocides were at the construction site on 300 N. Houston Street. They placed letters into a time capsule about the significance of the museum.

The museum will be completed in the fall of 2019.