Filmmaker Says Video for Documentary Stolen in Dallas

An Austin based filmmaker is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a thief who stole the hard drives holding video for an upcoming documentary.

The film features 22-year-old Texas A&M student Kyle Cox, who suffers from a rare genetic disorder, Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

"I don't really care about the bag and the lap top, what I care about is the hard drive because that's what holds this kids story, everything else can be replaced but not this," said Will Bakke.

Bakke and his partners followed Cox and his friends on a recent road trip this past spring. They had hoped the film would highlight a disorder that is often missed by the mainstream. But early this past Friday morning, a thief stole the hard drives holding the video from Bakke’s car in northwest Dallas. Bakke says he’s not sure if it was locked or not.

“I was just absolutely devastated, that was probably the last thing on my mind, the last thing I would expect,” said Kyle Cox.

Bakke and his partners are offering a 5-thousand dollar reward for the video’s return. Despite the disappointment of its theft, Cox says the wonderful memories of their road trip – including being carried up a mountain, will last forever.

“Four guys were carrying my wheelchair and holding me up on their shoulders and I just felt like I was at the top of the world,” Cox said.