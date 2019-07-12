A hearing will continue Monday that will determine whether a Dallas car wash owner can stay in business.

City leaders said Jim's Car Wash on MLK Boulevard is a longtime public safety concern.

In June several people fired dozens of gunshots there, killing a woman.

On Friday, the owner asked a judge to block a city board of adjustment order that the car wash close permanently this month. The car was is already closed, for now, after a judge imposed expensive security requirements that the owner is also fighting.

The city's deadline to close permanently is July 17. A lawyer for the owner said Friday that the judge will continue the discussion about what happens next on Monday at 3 p.m.