Five people were killed in a fiery crash after the truck they were inside left the roadway and crashed into trees in Fort Worth Monday morning, officials said.

The pickup truck left the roadway about 1:50 a.m. at a curve in the 1500 block of E. Northside Drive where it crashed and burst into flames, Fort Worth fire officials said.

All five occupants of the truck were pronounced dead at the scene.

A homeless person who was in a tent in the woods was critically burnt after the tent caught fire, officials said. The person was hospitalized.

No other information was available.