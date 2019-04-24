Fiery Train Derailment Prompts Evacuations in Fort Worth

Live video of NBC 5 Today's team coverage of heavy storms will appear in the player above.

A Union Pacific freight train carrying ethanol in a Fort Worth neighborhood went off its tracks Wednesday morning and caught fire, prompting an evacuation of nearby homes and a hazardous materials response.

It happened at about 12:40 a.m. along the 3200 block of Yuma Street, on the city's southeast side.

According to city emergency officials, four rail cars derailed and several caught fire. Homes in the immediate area of the scene were evacuated as a precaution, the city's office of emergency management tweeted.

No injuries have been reported.

Union Pacific officials were assisting the Fort Worth Fire Department and the city's office of emergency management.

A Fort Worth Fire Department mobile command unit responding to the scene caught fire after its tower camera came into contact with overhead power lines, authorities said. No firefighters were injured.

