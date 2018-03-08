Fiery Pileup Crash Closes Dallas North Tollway Overnight

One person was seriously hurt after a fiery pileup crash on the Dallas North Tollway Wednesday night, police say. (Published 2 hours ago)

According to police, a Mercedes sedan traveling north plowed into traffic that had slowed down for construction near Walnut Hill Lane at about 10:15 p.m.

The Mercedes struck several vehicles, including two pickup trucks and two sedans. One of the vehicles caught fire following the crash, police said.

At least one person was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.



All northbound lanes of the tollway were closed overnight as crews cleared the wreckage. All lanes were reopened shortly after 4 a.m.

No further information was released.

