Fiery Pileup Crash Closes Dallas North Tollway Overnight

One person was seriously hurt after a fiery pileup crash on the Dallas North Tollway Wednesday night, police say.
According to police, a Mercedes sedan traveling north plowed into traffic that had slowed down for construction near Walnut Hill Lane at about 10:15 p.m.
The Mercedes struck several vehicles, including two pickup trucks and two sedans. One of the vehicles caught fire following the crash, police said.
At least one person was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
All northbound lanes of the tollway were closed overnight as crews cleared the wreckage. All lanes were reopened shortly after 4 a.m.
No further information was released.