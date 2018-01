A fiery crash involving two 18-wheelers closed Interstate 30 in Rowlett Monday morning, police say.

According to police, two big rigs collided on westbound I-30 at Dalrock Road shortly after 3 a.m.

Police said both drivers were transported to hospitals with injuries. Their conditions were not released.



It's unclear how long I-30 will be closed.

