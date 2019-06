At least one person was killed in a fiery, three-car crash on Interstate 20 in Arlington Thursday night, police said. (Published 50 minutes ago)

The crash happened about 11 p.m. near the S. Center street overpass and the I-20 eastbound lanes were shut down, but have since been reopened.

No other information was available.